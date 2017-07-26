WATCH: Jason Garrett really doesn't want to talk about Lucky Whitehead being cut
During his press conference, Garrett did his best 'Beast Mode' impression
"Yesterday we made a decision that we thought was in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We stand by that decision and we're gonna move on."
Apparently that's the name of every play in the Cowboys' playbook this year, because coach Jason Garrett has unfortunately lost the ability to say anything else. During a press conference Tuesday, Garrett (sort of) addressed the controversial decision to cut return specialist Lucky Whitehead before the preseason after his arrest for failing to appear at a court date he wasn't supposed to be at.
The Cowboys have been in the news quite a bit lately. The team went 13-3 in 2016, but there hasn't been much talk of their prospects in 2017. Dallas has seen controversy surrounding Ezekiel Elliott throughout the offseason for myriad incidents off the field. Whitehead, of course, was a fringe roster player that may have not made the team to begin with, but the timing of the cut was still questionable.
Garrett's press conference was short, sweet and silly. It wasn't Marshawn Lynch levels of media trolling, but it was pretty close. Garrett clearly wants to put the offseason behind him and focus on winning games in 2017. Unfortunately for him, it's unlikely that he'll get much peace at press conferences at the rate Dallas is going.
