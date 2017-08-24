WATCH: Jay Cutler, DeVante Parker connect on 72-yard bomb to set up Dolphins TD
Cutler definitely still has all of his arm strength
If Jay Cutler's made one thing clear during his brief time in Miami, it's that he's a huge fan of Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.
As a matter of fact, after just one week of practice, Cutler was already comparing Parker to former Bears teammate Alshon Jeffery.
"I think he's kind of a faster Alshon [Jeffery]," Cutler said. "He's got a lot of range, back shoulder and over the top. He's got great hands. Then, he can burn you up if you're flat-footed."
It's funny that Cutler happened to mention Parker's abilty to make "back shoulder and over the top" catches, because that's exactly what the receiver did on Thursday against the Eagles.
On a first-and-10 play from his own 26-yard line, Cutler dropped back to pass and decided to throw a ball up for Parker, and then Parker did the rest.
Although Parker's 72-yard catch didn't go for a touchdown, the Dolphins did end up getting into the end zone just one play later on a two-yard run by Jay Ajayi.
Ajayi's touchdown tied things up at 7-7.
The long throw by Cutler made up for a rough opening possession. On the fifth play of the game, Cutler lost a fumble after taking a hit from Philadelphia's Vinny Curry.
The Eagles ended up scoring a touchdown three plays later on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Torrey Smith.
For up-to-date stats and scores from Week 3 of the preseason, be sure to check out our roundup by clicking here.
