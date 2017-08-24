WATCH: Jay Cutler, DeVante Parker connect on 72-yard bomb to set up Dolphins TD

If Jay Cutler's made one thing clear during his brief time in Miami, it's that he's a huge fan of Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.

As a matter of fact, after just one week of practice, Cutler was already comparing Parker to former Bears teammate Alshon Jeffery.

"I think he's kind of a faster Alshon [Jeffery]," Cutler said. "He's got a lot of range, back shoulder and over the top. He's got great hands. Then, he can burn you up if you're flat-footed."

It's funny that Cutler happened to mention Parker's abilty to make "back shoulder and over the top" catches, because that's exactly what the receiver did on Thursday against the Eagles.

On a first-and-10 play from his own 26-yard line, Cutler dropped back to pass and decided to throw a ball up for Parker, and then Parker did the rest.

Although Parker's 72-yard catch didn't go for a touchdown, the Dolphins did end up getting into the end zone just one play later on a two-yard run by Jay Ajayi.

Ajayi's touchdown tied things up at 7-7.

The long throw by Cutler made up for a rough opening possession. On the fifth play of the game, Cutler lost a fumble after taking a hit from Philadelphia's Vinny Curry.

The Eagles ended up scoring a touchdown three plays later on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Torrey Smith.

