The New York Jets had themselves a first half for the ages in their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots on Thursday night. The club carried a 14-3 lead into the locker room and looked fully in control of their AFC East rival through two quarters. While everything on the field was ideal for Gang Green, there was an interesting moment between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh that has social media abuzz.

After the Jets went up 14-0 over the Patriots with a goal-line touchdown by Breece Hall, Saleh and Rodgers quickly shook hands on the sideline. As the head coach went in for the hug, Rodgers stoned him by putting his hands on his chest and seemed to sternly say something to him.

Of course, it's unclear what exactly Rodgers said to Saleh, but it was certainly an odd exchange given that the Jets had just gone up two scores against their division rival. Maybe Rodgers was merely tempering the celebratory mood so that New York did not rest on their laurels and allow the Patriots to sneak back in.

In the first half, Rodgers completed 15 of his 20 passes for 170 yards and a passing touchdown. Overall, New York outpaced the Patriots 252 total yards to 40 yards and doubled them up in time of possession through two quarters as the Jets held a 14-3 lead.