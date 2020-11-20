The New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers are two of the worst teams in the NFL, carrying a combined two victories into Week 11. Why, then, is their Sunday afternoon matchup so intriguing? Because both franchises have serious questions to answer beyond 2020. The Jets, on one side, nearly upset the Patriots in Week 10 but are 0-9 on a fast track to the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Chargers, on the other, have maybe the most exciting QB of this year's rookie class in Justin Herbert but could be bound for their own staff shakeup. This weekend, they'll go head to head in a battle that may have serious implications for their respective futures.

Can the Jets finally get their first "W" -- if they even want to? Or are the Chargers poised to finally finish a game with the lead? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for Sunday's matchup:

Prediction

The Jets actually looked competitive against the Patriots in Week 10, and Joe Flacco legitimately gives their offense more juice than Sam Darnold at this point. Then there's the fact the Chargers are pretty much in every game but never finish, dropping one close game after another, typically in heartbreaking fashion. (All but one of L.A.'s seven losses saw the team within one score.)

But let's be real: This is no competition. The Chargers may find a way to play down to their opponent here, especially with their heads potentially drooping amid a three-game slide, but the numbers don't add up in New York's favor. The Jets have the absolute worst offense in the NFL, not to mention the fifth-worst defense. All Justin Herbert has to do is show up for a chance at a huge game at home, and he's got more than enough weapons to put 30 points on the board and restore some of L.A.'s confidence for down the stretch.

Projected score: Chargers 33, Jets 20

