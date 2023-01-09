Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season produced its fair share of drama when it came to the playoff race. That included the Miami Dolphins qualifying for the postseason with their 11-6 win over the Jets on Sunday.

While it was a good Sunday for Dolphins fans, those that bet on the Jets' side of the spread (+3.5) didn't have as pleasant of an afternoon.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 50-yard field goal to give Miami a 9-6 lead with just 18 seconds left in the contest. On the final play of the game, the Jets were attempting to make something happen, so they began lateraling the ball around in an attempt to get closer to the end zone. As you know, that almost never goes well for the team lateraling the ball.

This time, it also hurt gamblers.

Following a few laterals, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore flung the ball towards the end zone. The ball bounced around and went out of the end zone. The play was ruled a safety to ruin the bets of those that backed the Jets at +3.5, since they ended up losing by five points instead of the expected three before the play started.

This has to be one of the worst beats of the season, considering how close Jets bettors were to cashing their wagers only to have it ripped away on the game's final play.