The 2023 NFL season is still a few weeks away, but New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has already hit a big milestone. On Friday, Gardner walked at his University of Cincinnati graduation ceremony, according to WLWT.

Gardner, a former three-star recruiting according to 247Sports, played three seasons at Cincinnati from 2019 to 2021. In that time, Gardner became one of the best cornerbacks in the country while amassing 99 tackles, 5.5 sacks and nine interceptions.

In 2021, Gardner was a key part of the Bearcats team that became the first Group of Five program to break into the College Football Playoff. Now, just a couple years later, Gardner has earned his degree.

Following his tremendous career at Cincinnati, Gardner became the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie last fall, Gardner totaled 75 tackles, 20 passes defended and a pair of interceptions for the Jets.

Gardner is part of a talented young Jets team that just added Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. Between Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Rodgers believes the Jets might have "the best corner and the best receiver in the NFL." Gardner will certainly get a chance to prove that in 2023.