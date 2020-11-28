Who's Playing
Miami @ New York
Current Records: Miami 6-4; New York 0-10
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins are 7-2 against the New York Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Miami and New York will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Dolphins came within a touchdown against the Denver Broncos last week, but they wound up with a 20-13 loss. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from WR DeVante Parker and QB Tua Tagovailoa.
Meanwhile, New York was hampered by 88 penalty yards against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-28 to Los Angeles. Nobody on the Jets really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but they got scores from a handful of players including RB Frank Gore, WR Breshad Perriman, and TE Chris Herndon. QB Joe Flacco ended up with a passer rating of 122.70.
The Dolphins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Miami is now 6-4 while New York sits at 0-10. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 94.4 on average. New York has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 14 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Miami have won seven out of their last 11 games against New York.
- Oct 18, 2020 - Miami 24 vs. New York 0
- Dec 08, 2019 - New York 22 vs. Miami 21
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 26 vs. New York 18
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. New York 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. New York 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. New York 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - New York 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. New York 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. New York 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - New York 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Miami 14