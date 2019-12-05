Watch Jets vs. Dolphins: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: New York 4-8; Miami 2-9

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins need to shore up a defense that is allowing 31.42 points per matchup. Miami and the New York Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Miami isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Dolphins didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but they still walked away with a 37-31 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Dolphins than WR DeVante Parker, who really brought his A game. He caught seven passes for 159 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow as they fell 22-6 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami's win lifted them to 2-9 while New York's loss dropped them down to 4-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New York enters the contest with only 75.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the NFL. Less enviably, Miami is stumbling into the game with the most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 40 on the season. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 45

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last nine games against New York.