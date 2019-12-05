Watch Jets vs. Dolphins: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Jets vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: New York 4-8; Miami 2-9
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins need to shore up a defense that is allowing 31.42 points per matchup. Miami and the New York Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Miami isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Dolphins didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but they still walked away with a 37-31 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Dolphins than WR DeVante Parker, who really brought his A game. He caught seven passes for 159 yards and two TDs.
Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow as they fell 22-6 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Miami's win lifted them to 2-9 while New York's loss dropped them down to 4-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New York enters the contest with only 75.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the NFL. Less enviably, Miami is stumbling into the game with the most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 40 on the season. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Over/Under: 45
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won six out of their last nine games against New York.
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 26 vs. New York 18
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. New York 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. New York 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. New York 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - New York 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. New York 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. New York 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - New York 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Miami 14
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Player at Kaepernick workout signs deal
One player involved in Colin Kaepernick's November workout has signed an NFL deal
-
Eagles give latest update on Howard
Howard has sat the past three games with a shoulder injury and appears unlikely to play Monday...
-
Top NFL office pool picks for Week 14
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the top NFL office pool picks.
-
Top picks: Cowboys-Bears, NBA Thursday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Report: Cowboys starter arrested
It's more drama for a team that can't seem to escape it, on or off the field
-
Cowboys vs. Bears odds, bets, TNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Bears vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times.
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game