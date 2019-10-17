Watch Jets vs. Patriots: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Jets (home) vs. New England (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Jets 1-4-0; New England 6-0-0

What to Know

The Jets are 0-7 against New England since 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. The Jets and New England will face off in an AFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The Jets aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The struggle was real when the Jets and Dallas clashed last week, but the Jets ultimately edged out the opposition 24-22. WR Robby Anderson was the offensive standout of the game for the Jets, as he caught five passes for 125 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Anderson has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Anderson's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, New England was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 35-14 margin over the Giants. Winning may never get old, but the Patriots sure are getting used to it with six in a row now.

Their wins bumped the Jets to 1-4 and the Patriots to 6-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jets are worst in the league in yards per game, with only 220 on average. To make matters even worse for the Jets, New England rank first in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 19 on the season. So the Jets squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jets.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

New England have won eight out of their last nine games against N.Y. Jets.