WATCH: Jim Tomsula begs his players to play naked, whatever that means
'Everybody play butt-ass naked' is apparently a football instruction
Jim Tomsula is an interesting guy. You may know him as (briefly) the greatest head coach in 49ers history, a prolific press conference fart machine, or -- now -- the defensive line coach of the Washington Redskins.
He may no longer have the mustache that football deserves, but it appears he's still the same lovable weirdo that we want him to be. That much was proven when the coach was mic'd up during Monday night's game against the Eagles. His pregame pep talk was something else.
Now, I'm not totally sure what playing "butt-ass naked" means exactly (at least in the professional football sense) but I'm pretty sure I don't want to know, either. Who really needs context when you have a quote as beautiful and pure as that? Not me.
It's time to live by the Tomsula mantra and wake up every day with the proper state of mind. When in times of uncertainty or trouble, it's important to ask yourself, "What Would Tomsula Do?" And remember, the answer is always "play butt-ass naked."
-
TNF Preview: Dolphins will beat Ravens
Matt Moore will make his case vs. the Ravens for why he should be the Dolphins' permanent...
-
Fox CEO has theory on NFL ratings tumble
James Murdoch explains why he thinks NFL ratings have taken a small tumble this year
-
Russell Okung unhappy with NFL talks
The Chargers tackle says he is unhappy with the league's progress in addressing concerns
-
Rodgers says 13 screws put in collarbone
It's unclear if the Packers quarterback will play again this season
-
Marshawn practices at old high school
Beast Mode doesn't slow down, even for high schoolers
-
Rex Ryan: Sanchez wasn't a franchise QB
The former Jets coach says he didn't have high expectations for the former Jets' first-round...
Add a Comment