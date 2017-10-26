WATCH: Jim Tomsula begs his players to play naked, whatever that means

Jim Tomsula is an interesting guy. You may know him as (briefly) the greatest head coach in 49ers history, a prolific press conference fart machine, or -- now -- the defensive line coach of the Washington Redskins.

He may no longer have the mustache that football deserves, but it appears he's still the same lovable weirdo that we want him to be. That much was proven when the coach was mic'd up during Monday night's game against the Eagles. His pregame pep talk was something else.

From the man that brought you: "Everybody' gonna eat!!"



Here is: "Everybody play butt-ass naked!"



Jim Tomsula - Legend@PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/eEvZIS9AN8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 26, 2017

Now, I'm not totally sure what playing "butt-ass naked" means exactly (at least in the professional football sense) but I'm pretty sure I don't want to know, either. Who really needs context when you have a quote as beautiful and pure as that? Not me.

It's time to live by the Tomsula mantra and wake up every day with the proper state of mind. When in times of uncertainty or trouble, it's important to ask yourself, "What Would Tomsula Do?" And remember, the answer is always "play butt-ass naked."