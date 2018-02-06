WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel terrifies Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement by saying Nick Foles was traded

When Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kimmel decided to have some fun at the running backs' expense. After Nick Foles came in and defied the odds by going 5-1 to end the season on his road to Super Bowl MVP, Kimmel said that Foles was unceremoniously traded a mere hour before Ajayi and Clement appeared on the show.

Kimmel's quote comes at about 5:50 in the video.

The reaction? Both players were shook.

They covered a lot of other bases in the interview, including Kimmel mocking the Dolphins for trading Ajayi and asking Clement and Ajayi what their thoughts were when Carson Wentz went down.

Oh, and according to Clement, he totally caught that ball in the back of the end zone, thank you very much.

There's a good chance that Clement and Ajayi will be making that face again, mind you. With Wentz returning next year and Foles playing on a five-year contract that will void if he's playing for the Eagles next February, Foles' trade value is at its peak right now. Some quarterback-needy team will likely want to pull the trigger on Foles sooner rather than later. However, at this point, it's not going to be an easy buy, and there's every possibility that the Eagles may keep Foles on as a backup just in case the unthinkable happens again next year.