"I don't dance." ... "I know you can." ... "Not a chance!" These quotes from "High School Musical 2" are eerily similar to the interaction between two Cleveland Browns quarterbacks this week at OTAs.

Shedeur Sanders was breaking it down at practice and turned to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to ask, "You ever hit that dance," adding in a tutorial.

Flacco immediately shut it down, laughing and saying, "Definitely not. I don't know if I've ever hit a public dance move in my life," and immediately walked away.

Take a look at the funny interaction:

Maybe Flacco just likes to break out the schmoney dance in private.

Sanders, 23, and Flacco, 40, have a 17-year age gap, and it was apparent here. They also have much different personalities; Sanders is a much flashier and extroverted person.

The Browns have enough players in their quarterback room to form a decent sized dance team if they wanted, and if Flacco would agree to it. They also have Deshaun Watson (who tore his Achilles for the second time in January), Kenny Pickett (who was acquired via trade) and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. If you lost count, we are looking at five quarterbacks the Browns need to eventually rank.

Watson is the only QB returning to the Browns and could be sidelined for the entire year, so these practices will be especially valuable for the others. As they begin to learn the offense, adapt to their new team and, for the rookies, adjust to being in the NFL, this is a valuable time for each of them.

Sanders is not only egging on the veterans to dance, he wants to learn from them and make it known that he respects them as he begins his journey in the league,

"I know that when I'm a vet, I'm going to have a rookie organize my locker every day before he leaves," Sanders said. "Here's the thing, if Flacco told me to do this every day, I would do it. Real talk, I go to him every day and say, 'Bruh, you good? Do you need anything?' It's respect, you feel me? Ask him."

Flacco has been vocal about where he stands on the idea of veterans mentoring younger players.

"I'm not a mentor. I play football ... it's not necessarily my job to make sure they listen to me," Flacco said. "Hopefully, you have a really good relationship with the guys that are in the room and you naturally want to do that."

Noted: Joe Flacco doesn't mentor or dance.

With so many young and inexperienced QBs on the team, however, Flacco may find himself mentoring a bit more than he wants to.

In one of the more shocking moments in NFL Draft history, Sanders fell to the fifth round. While Browns general manager Andrew Berry said it wasn't the plan to take two QBs in the draft, he felt Sanders' talent and the value of his position was too good to pass up.