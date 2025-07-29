Kids can be brutally honest, even if their dad is a Super Bowl MVP. Just ask Joe Flacco. Now entering his 18th NFL season, the veteran quarterback is back with the Cleveland Browns, hoping to earn a Week 1 starting job like he's done twice since leaving the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the 2018 season. While Flacco has added to his résumé in the years since -- including a 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award -- his kids remain unimpressed.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, Flacco's sons didn't hold back when asked to weigh in on their dad's career.

"I'm not impressed," one of Flacco's four sons said. "He stinks," another said. "Cause he's a backup."

Asked what it would take for Flacco to not "stink," second son Daniel offered a blunt solution: "Win another Super Bowl."

That's a tough crowd, even for a quarterback with over 45,000 career passing yards, a Super Bowl XLVII title and a Super Bowl MVP to his name.

Flacco's return to Cleveland follows another midseason stint as a replacement starter, this time with the Indianapolis Colts, where he made six starts in place of an injured Anthony Richardson and posted a 2-4 record. His most notable stretch since departing Baltimore, however, came with the Browns in 2023. Thrust into the lineup amid a rash of quarterback injuries, he led Cleveland to a 4-1 finish, tossed 13 touchdown passes in just five games, and helped secure a playoff berth.

That late-season surge earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year -- but apparently not much respect at the dinner table.

Since his departure from Baltimore, Flacco has spent time with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles in addition to the Colts and Browns -- five teams in seven seasons -- often bouncing between backup duties and spot starts. Now 40, he returns to Cleveland with a shot at earning another opening-day start.

Just don't expect his kids to hand out compliments -- unless another Lombardi Trophy comes with it.