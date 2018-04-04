WATCH: Johnny Manziel gets taste of his own medicine at Spring League practice

For the first time in more than two years, Johnny Manziel is about to play in an actual football game.

The former first-round pick, who has dubbed 2018 his "comeback season," will be taking the field this Saturday for a Spring League football game in Austin, Texas. If you're not familiar with the Spring League, it bills itself as an elite D-league and NFL scouting event, and it's also where Manziel is going to begin his comeback. If you want to get on the Manziel hype train, you can buy one of his Spring League jerseys for $70.

Anyway, to get ready for his first game, Manziel has been practicing with his team this week and during one of those practices, Johnny Football got a taste of his own medicine after getting picked off by teammate Cleveland Wallace. Not only did Wallace intercept Manziel's pass, but he DID Manziel's patented money sign move during his return.

Straight savagery!



Cleveland Wallace (@CWallaceiii) picks off @JManziel2 and throws up the money sign afterward @TheSpringLeague pic.twitter.com/CyY1hvihP8 — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) April 3, 2018

That's some serious trolling. Wallace straight up stole Manziel's favorite move, which he's used hundreds of times in his life, including in April 2014 when he was selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

Doing the money signs like Johnny Manziel🏈💲💲💲💲 pic.twitter.com/bPHB8v8KEo — Nike Lord Braves (@BennettVershon) April 28, 2016

Of course, practice hasn't been all bad for Manziel.

At one point on Tuesday, Johnny Football threw a pretty impressive touchdown pass to the back of the end zone.

Manziel will be on the field for two games in April, with the first one kicking off on April 7 and the second one kicking off on April 12. The Spring League consists of just four teams and Manziel is the quarterback for the South team (You can see each team's roster by clicking here).

After his final game with the Spring League, Manziel is hoping to get an NFL offer, but if that doesn't happen, the former Browns quarterback has said he would be willing to play in the CFL. As for whether or not he'll get an NFL offer, that's totally up in the air, and he probably didn't help himself on Wednesday when he basically ripped the Browns for not doing their "homework" before drafting him.