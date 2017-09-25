WATCH: Josh Doctson steals near-pick away from Raiders on long Redskins TD

The Washington Redskins had everything working through the first 40 minutes against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night. They might've just put the game out of reach in the third quarter on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Josh Doctson, which extended their lead to 21-0.

The unfortunate part of the play for the Raiders? The touchdown probably should've an interception instead.

On the play, Cousins lofted up a jump ball down the right sideline. As soon as the camera found Cousins' target downfield, it looked like Raiders defensive back (and former Redskin) David Amerson had position on the ball. Somehow, it was Doctson who won the battle, aggressively high-pointing the ball:

Let's check in on Redskins owner Dan Snyder:

Meanwhile, the Raiders couldn't get anything going on offense. Before a muffed punt set the Raiders up with great field position late in the third quarter, Derek Carr was 7 of 12 for 33 yards and two interceptions. In comparison, Cousins was 22 of 26 for 262 yards, three touchdowns, no picks, and a 147.1 passer rating at the same point of the game. Carr had as many completions as teammate Marquette King had punts (seven) before firing a 20-yard strike to Jared Cook for a touchdown, the team's first points of the night.

