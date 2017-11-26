WATCH: Julio Jones finally catches a TD pass, but it's not from Matt Ryan

Pretty much all fantasy football players -- and Falcons fans -- know that Julio Jones has been in a bit of a touchdown slump this season. Entering Week 12, Jones had caught just one touchdown pass the entire season. It came all the way back in Week 7, on a meaningless play with the Falcons down 23-0 late in the fourth quarter against the Patriots.

With just one score on 86 targets entering the Falcons' divisional showdown with the Buccaneers this week, Julio officially had the lowest touchdown rate among the 22 receivers with at least 70 targets this season. Naturally, Jones caught his first touchdown pass in five weeks in the second quarter.

Only it wasn't Matt Ryan who threw him the pass. It was fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu, who was a quarterback in high school.

That's not exactly the greatest pass in the world, but when you have Julio Jones running down the field, sometimes all you have to do is give him a chance. Sanu, though, is actually one of the best passers in history. That was the sixth pass he's thrown in his career, and he's completed every single one of them.

Mohamed Sanu has a perfect 158.3 passer rating in his career.



He is 6-6 for 228 yards and 3 TD. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 26, 2017

According to Michael David Smith of PFT, Sanu's the second player ever with a perfect passer rating on five throws or more.

Mohamed Sanu joins Frank Wycheck as the only players in NFL history with a perfect passer rating and more than five pass attempts. (Wycheck was 5-for-6 for 148 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, which is also a 158.3 rating.) https://t.co/lzcvDOvyvO — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 26, 2017

That's impressive.

Even more impressive is that while I was writing this post about how Julio caught a TD that was not from Matt Ryan, Julio caught another TD ... this one from Matt Ryan. He's now tripled his touchdown total on the season, with each score more impressive than the next.

How did he stay in bounds is right. Look at that footwork! It looks like he's well in his way to a big game.