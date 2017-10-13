WATCH: Julius Peppers makes NFL history with vicious sack of Carson Wentz on TNF
No one can stop the Panthers' Julius Peppers
Even at 37 years old, Julius Peppers is still unstoppable.
The Panthers defensive end got off to a big start against Philadelphia on Thursday. On the opening possession of the game, the Eagles quickly drove into Carolina territory before Peppers brought their drive to a grinding halt.
On a first-and-10 play from the Panthers' 35-yard line, Carson Wentz dropped back to pass and got smashed by Peppers. Not only did Peppers sack Wentz on the play, but he also forced a fumble that the Panthers recovered.
The sack was actually a huge one for Peppers because it helped him make NFL history.
If Peppers picks up another sack in the game, it could be even bigger for him. For one, he'll earn a $250,000 bonus in his contract for reaching the seven-sack mark on the season. The other reason another sack would be big is because it would give him 151 for his career and move him past Chris Doleman (150.5) for the fourth most sacks in NFL history.
At that point, only Kevin Greene (160), Reggie White (198) and Bruce Smith (200) would be ahead of him on the all-time sack list.
