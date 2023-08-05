The temperature at NFL training camps can range anywhere from hot to the surface of the sun, so players are always looking for ways to cool down. In the case of the Chicago Bears, they decided to simmer down with a water balloon fight.

On Friday, the Bears introduced water balloons at training camp, and chaos ensued from there. Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. had one of the better strikes when he hit defensive back Kyler Gordon while the latter was doing a flip. There was even some running back on running back crime when D'Onta Foreman took aim and an unsuspecting Roschon Johnson.

Quarterback Justin Fields also got involved, but he might want his throw back after missing defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr.

Despite Fields' miss, there is a lot of confidence that he will be better with a football in his hand this fall. In 2022, Fields' second NFL season, he displayed a lot of promise with 2,242 passing yards, 1,143 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns.

Fields did have sporadic problems with accuracy and interceptions, but if he can take the next step in 2023, the Bears will be having as much fun on Sundays as they did during their water balloon fight.