WATCH: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show honors Prince without hologram

Justin Timberlake had halftime show duties during Sunday's Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Patriots. For Timberlake, it was his third Super Bowl halftime show -- the most of any individual artist -- and it didn't come without significant buzz, anticipation and even a little controversy.

In the days leading up to Timberlake's performance, he released a new album, titled "Man of the Woods," to mixed reviews. He also reportedly scrapped plans to include a Prince hologram in his show after there was a wave of backlash and criticism surrounding the idea.

Timberlake wanted to use the hologram to honor Prince in the late musician's hometown of Minneapolis, but apparently did not realize that Prince had strong feelings against using digital projections to pay tribute to deceased musicians. In fact, Prince once called the idea "the most demonic imaginable." Whoops.

But even with the absence of holograms, Timberlake still managed to do a tribute to Prince. JT sat at a piano and sang "I Would Die 4 U" while a video of Prince played on a banner behind him. Then, downtown Minnesota was blanketed in a sea of purple light.

Justin Timberlake honors Minnesota native, Prince, during his #SuperBowl halftime show performance https://t.co/u7EkcyOrsN pic.twitter.com/u7v9uxlFk5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2018

Minnesota and J.T. honor Prince in the coolest way possible. pic.twitter.com/ILaUC7RMCT — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 5, 2018

Here is the full setlist of Timberlake's halftime show. As you'll notice, he only performed one track from the new album, choosing instead to pull from his catalogue of hits.

Filthy



Rock Your Body



Senorita



SexyBack



My Love



Cry Me a River



Suit & Tie



I Would Die 4 U



Mirrors



Can't Stop the Feeling



He didn't have much in the way of surprise guests. No *NSYNC reunion. No Britney Spears reunion. No Chris Stapleton. No Janet Jackson. None of the rumored cameos.

As you'd expect, the show had the internet talking. And, as you'd expect, people seemed to be split on the performance.

I'm not a huge fan of breaking the fourth wall during a performance. But I'm still here... — Jason Hirschhorn (@JasonHirschhorn) February 5, 2018

I can't hear Justin Timberlake, is it only me? — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2018

How they designed Justin Timberlake's shirt for the halftime show. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KprDGwFhAb — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

he looks like a bitcoin millionaire who just bought his way into westworld — Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) February 5, 2018

Me watching this sad halftime show. pic.twitter.com/9exqvzxvDI — Erin La Rosa (@SideOfGinger) February 5, 2018

Is the microphone just a prop?#SuperBowl — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake walking in to the stadium to the song that got Janet banned is so disrespectful — J.A. Adande (@jadande) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake is dressed like he’s the best man in a deer’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/0lClXqt8Bo — Jelisa Castrodale (@gordonshumway) February 5, 2018

👍🏽 to lighting up downtown Minneapolis purple — J.A. Adande (@jadande) February 5, 2018

Meanwhile Prince is in heaven like pic.twitter.com/lcsjAufAUF — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 5, 2018

Okay punkass justin Timberlake. You was cool till you pulled that Prince bullshit. You dissed Prince on a track of yours and you dissed him onstage when you lowered the mic stand onstage when prince won an award. Later for ya ass — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) February 5, 2018

Regardless of thoughts on the performance, the NFL has to be happy that Timberlake managed to avoid any NSFW snafus this time around. As you likely remember, Timberlake's last Super Bowl halftime performance came in 2004 and featured him ripping off a portion of Janet Jackson's outfit to expose her breast to everyone watching in the stadium and on TV. The incident, which was later deemed a "wardrobe malfunction," is probably the single-most infamous moment in halftime show history.

