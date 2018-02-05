WATCH: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show honors Prince without hologram
The singer brought out the hits for his third Super Bowl halftime show
Justin Timberlake had halftime show duties during Sunday's Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Patriots. For Timberlake, it was his third Super Bowl halftime show -- the most of any individual artist -- and it didn't come without significant buzz, anticipation and even a little controversy.
In the days leading up to Timberlake's performance, he released a new album, titled "Man of the Woods," to mixed reviews. He also reportedly scrapped plans to include a Prince hologram in his show after there was a wave of backlash and criticism surrounding the idea.
Timberlake wanted to use the hologram to honor Prince in the late musician's hometown of Minneapolis, but apparently did not realize that Prince had strong feelings against using digital projections to pay tribute to deceased musicians. In fact, Prince once called the idea "the most demonic imaginable." Whoops.
But even with the absence of holograms, Timberlake still managed to do a tribute to Prince. JT sat at a piano and sang "I Would Die 4 U" while a video of Prince played on a banner behind him. Then, downtown Minnesota was blanketed in a sea of purple light.
You can watch the full performance below.
Here is the full setlist of Timberlake's halftime show. As you'll notice, he only performed one track from the new album, choosing instead to pull from his catalogue of hits.
- Filthy
- Rock Your Body
- Senorita
- SexyBack
- My Love
- Cry Me a River
- Suit & Tie
- I Would Die 4 U
- Mirrors
- Can't Stop the Feeling
He didn't have much in the way of surprise guests. No *NSYNC reunion. No Britney Spears reunion. No Chris Stapleton. No Janet Jackson. None of the rumored cameos.
As you'd expect, the show had the internet talking. And, as you'd expect, people seemed to be split on the performance.
Regardless of thoughts on the performance, the NFL has to be happy that Timberlake managed to avoid any NSFW snafus this time around. As you likely remember, Timberlake's last Super Bowl halftime performance came in 2004 and featured him ripping off a portion of Janet Jackson's outfit to expose her breast to everyone watching in the stadium and on TV. The incident, which was later deemed a "wardrobe malfunction," is probably the single-most infamous moment in halftime show history.
For rankings for every Super Bowl halftime show before JT's peformance on Sunday, check out our complete list, from best to worst.
