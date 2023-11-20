Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

Current Records: Philadelphia 8-1, Kansas City 7-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ABC

What to Know

The Chiefs are 3-0 against the Eagles since September of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. After each having a week off, the two teams will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 8:15 p.m. ET on November 20th at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Chiefs were able to grind out a solid win over the Dolphins, taking the game 21-14.

Patrick Mahomes looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia waltzed into last Sunday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 28-23 W over the Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts was his usual excellent self, throwing for 207 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73.9% of his passes, and also punching in a touchdown on the ground.

Kansas City pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 28.0 points per game. As for Philadelphia, their victory bumped their record up to 8-1.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the match is expected to be close, with the Chiefs going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. This will be the Eagles' first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

We should be in store for an exciting game Monday as the two teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Chiefs have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 368.7 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Eagles (currently ranked fifth in total yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 376.8 per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NFL content.

Odds

Kansas City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won all of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last 6 years.