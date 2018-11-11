Watch Kansas City vs. Arizona: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

How to watch Chiefs vs. Cardinals football game

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)

Current records: Kansas City 8-1-1; Arizona 2-6-1

What to Know

Arizona have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Sunday they will take on Kansas City at 2:00 p.m. Arizona are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it the size of the fight that determines this one.

Arizona took an ego-bruising loss against Denver three weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back two weeks ago. Arizona had just enough and edged out San Francisco 18-15. No one put up better numbers for Arizona than Josh Rosen, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kansas City had enough points to win and then some against Cleveland last Sunday, taking their match 37-21.

Their wins bumped Kansas City to 8-1-1 and Arizona to 2-6-1. Kansas City's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Arizona defensive front that amassed four sacks against San Francisco, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $71.57

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Kansas City are 8-1-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 3-3-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 17 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

