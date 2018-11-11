Watch Kansas City vs. Arizona: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)

Current records: Kansas City 8-1-1; Arizona 2-6-1

What to Know

Arizona have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Sunday they will take on Kansas City at 2:00 p.m. Arizona are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it the size of the fight that determines this one.

Arizona took an ego-bruising loss against Denver three weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back two weeks ago. Arizona had just enough and edged out San Francisco 18-15. No one put up better numbers for Arizona than Josh Rosen, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kansas City had enough points to win and then some against Cleveland last Sunday, taking their match 37-21.

Their wins bumped Kansas City to 8-1-1 and Arizona to 2-6-1. Kansas City's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Arizona defensive front that amassed four sacks against San Francisco, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.57

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Kansas City are 8-1-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 3-3-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 17 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.