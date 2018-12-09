Watch Kansas City vs. Baltimore: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)
Current records: Kansas City 10-2-1; Baltimore 7-5-1
What to Know
On Sunday Kansas City will take on Baltimore at 1:00 p.m. The two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Kansas City are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. If their 8-3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Kansas City were able to grind out a solid win over Oakland last week, winning 40-33. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 209 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Baltimore took their matchup against Atlanta 26-16. The score was all tied up at the break, but Baltimore were the better team in the second half.
Kansas City had enough points to win and then some against Baltimore the last time the two teams met, taking their contest 34-14. Will Kansas City repeat their success, or does Baltimore have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $73.17
Prediction
The Chiefs are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Ravens.
This season, Kansas City are 8-3-1 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 6-6-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 7.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 50.5
Series History
Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 34
