Watch Kansas City vs. Baltimore: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)

Current records: Kansas City 10-2; Baltimore 7-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kansas City is heading back home. On Sunday they will take on Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point point margin of victory.

Kansas City were able to grind out a solid win over Oakland last week, winning 40-33. Patrick Mahomes was the offensive standout of the game for Kansas City, as he passed for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns. That makes it seven straight good games from Mahomes.

Baltimore turned the game against Atlanta into a track meet, one they took the gold medal in after outgaining them 374 yards to 165. Baltimore took their contest against Atlanta 26-16. The victory was familiar territory for Baltimore, who now have three in a row.

Their wins bumped Kansas City to 10-2 and Baltimore to 7-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Kansas City and Baltimore clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chiefs are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Ravens.

This season, Kansas City are 8-3-1 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 6-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.