Watch Kansas City vs. Baltimore: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)
Current records: Kansas City 10-2; Baltimore 7-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, Kansas City is heading back home. On Sunday they will take on Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point point margin of victory.
Kansas City were able to grind out a solid win over Oakland last week, winning 40-33. Patrick Mahomes was the offensive standout of the game for Kansas City, as he passed for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns. That makes it seven straight good games from Mahomes.
Baltimore turned the game against Atlanta into a track meet, one they took the gold medal in after outgaining them 374 yards to 165. Baltimore took their contest against Atlanta 26-16. The victory was familiar territory for Baltimore, who now have three in a row.
Their wins bumped Kansas City to 10-2 and Baltimore to 7-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Kansas City and Baltimore clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chiefs are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Ravens.
This season, Kansas City are 8-3-1 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 6-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 34
