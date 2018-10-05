Watch Kansas City vs. Jacksonville: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Kansas City 4-0; Jacksonville 3-1

What to Know

On Sunday Jacksonville take on Kansas City at 1:00 p.m. With a combined 960 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.

When you finish with 313 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Jacksonville strolled past the Jets with points to spare last Sunday, taking the game 31-12. Blake Bortles was the offensive standout of the match for Jacksonville, as he passed for 388 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kansas City didn't have too many spare points in their matchup with Denver, but they still walked away with a 27-23 victory.

Their wins bumped Jacksonville to 3-1 and Kansas City to 4-0. In Kansas City's win, Kareem Hunt rushed for 121 yards and 1 touchdown and Patrick Mahomes accumulated 304 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. We'll see if Jacksonville have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chiefs are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Kansas City is 4-0-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.