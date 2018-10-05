Watch Kansas City vs. Jacksonville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)
Current records: Kansas City 4-0; Jacksonville 3-1
What to Know
On Sunday Jacksonville take on Kansas City at 1:00 p.m. With a combined 960 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.
When you finish with 313 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Jacksonville strolled past the Jets with points to spare last Sunday, taking the game 31-12. Blake Bortles was the offensive standout of the match for Jacksonville, as he passed for 388 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Kansas City didn't have too many spare points in their matchup with Denver, but they still walked away with a 27-23 victory.
Their wins bumped Jacksonville to 3-1 and Kansas City to 4-0. In Kansas City's win, Kareem Hunt rushed for 121 yards and 1 touchdown and Patrick Mahomes accumulated 304 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. We'll see if Jacksonville have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chiefs are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jaguars.
This season, Kansas City is 4-0-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Kansas City Chiefs 19 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 14
-
