Watch L.A. Chargers vs. Arizona: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Chargers vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)
Current records: L.A. Chargers 7-3; Arizona 2-8
What to Know
Arizona will square off against the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arizona now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Arizona weren't quite Oakland's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 21-23 to Oakland. Arizona's loss came about despite a quality game from David Johnson, who picked up 137 yards on the ground on 25 carries.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Chargers, but luck did not. They and Denver were almost perfectly matched up, but they suffered an agonizing 22-23 defeat. The Chargers's defeat signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: StubHub Center, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.80
Prediction
The Chargers are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, L.A. Chargers are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 4-4-2 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Chargers, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 11.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
