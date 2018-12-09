Watch L.A. Chargers vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Chargers vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)
Current records: L.A. Chargers 9-3; Cincinnati 5-7
What to Know
The Chargers will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cincinnati at 4:05 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Chargers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The contest looks promising for the Chargers, who are favored by a full 15 points. Their home stadium has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.
It was a close one, but last week the Chargers sidestepped Pittsburgh for a 33-30 win. The Chargers's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Keenan Allen, who caught 14 passes for 148 yards and 1 touchdown, and Philip Rivers, who passed for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns. This makes it four games in a row in which Allen has scored a touchdown.
Cincinnati's rough patch got a bit rougher after their fourth loss in a row. They came up short against Denver, falling 10-24.
The Chargers's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 5-7. Allowing an average of 30.92 points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: StubHub Center, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $128.73
Prediction
The Chargers are a big 15 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, L.A. Chargers are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 5-6-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 14.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 48.5
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 19
