Watch L.A. Chargers vs. San Francisco: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 1-2; San Francisco 1-2

What to Know

The Chargers will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The match looks promising for the Chargers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points.

The Chargers came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 35-23. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Philip Rivers, who passed for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Mike Williams, who caught passes for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against Kansas City, falling 38-27.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: StubHub Center, California

StubHub Center, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chargers are a big 10.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 1-2-0 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 0-3-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.