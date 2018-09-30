Watch L.A. Chargers vs. San Francisco: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Chargers vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)
Current records: L.A. Chargers 1-2; San Francisco 1-2
What to Know
The Chargers will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The match looks promising for the Chargers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points.
The Chargers came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 35-23. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Philip Rivers, who passed for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Mike Williams, who caught passes for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against Kansas City, falling 38-27.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: StubHub Center, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chargers are a big 10.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, L.A. Chargers are 1-2-0 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 0-3-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
