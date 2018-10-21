Watch L.A. Chargers vs. Tennessee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 4-2-1; Tennessee 3-3-1

What to Know

On Sunday the Chargers will take on Tennessee at 9:30 a.m. If the matchup is anything like the 35-43 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Everything went the Chargers' way against Cleveland last Sunday as they made off with a 38-14 victory. Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in the Chargers's success.

Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a grim 0-21 defeat to Baltimore. Tennessee were down by 0-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Chargers's win lifted them to 4-2-1 while Tennessee's loss dropped them down to 3-3-1. Tennessee's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Chargers defensive front that amassed five sacks against Cleveland, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday at 9:30 AM ET Where: Wembley Stadium,

Wembley Stadium, TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.80

Prediction

The Chargers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Titans.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 3-3-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.