WATCH: Lamar Jackson brings extra jerseys for postgame swap vs. Jets, players line up for exchange
Everyone wants a Jackson jersey
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a very popular guy. After games, some players like to do a jersey swap, where they exchange the jerseys from that day's game and pose for a photo op with an opposing player and Jackson, who is the NFL MVP front-runner, has a lot of players who want to get their hands on his No. 8 jersey. Instead of limiting the uniform trade to just one player, he brought some extras for Thursday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium against the New York Jets.
Jackson was clearly in the giving spirit and had multiple jerseys ready for his swap demand. After the Ravens 42-21 win, he spent time after the game giving out and signing jerseys as Jets players lined up.
Jackson, at just 22 years old, is one of the biggest stars in the NFL and this showed with just how much respect and admiration the second-year pro already has from other players in the league
Jackson did more than just beat the Jets on TNF, he put himself in the history books and continued to make his MVP case. He broke Michael Vick's record of most rushing yards by a quarterback and threw five touchdowns for the third time this season.
With the help from Jackson's highlight performance, the Ravens clinched the AFC North for the second year in a row.
Baltimore has the inside track to a first-round bye and home-field advantage, and with just two games left, they control their own fate.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
What's next for ex-NYG Janoris Jenkins?
A look at what lies ahead for the former Pro Bowler, including which teams could be targeting...
-
Week 15 NFL DFS: Picks, stacks, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
10 crazy Lamar Jackson stats
Lamar Jackson is rewriting league history as he cruises toward the MVP award
-
Ravens have animated raven at game
This you have to see to believe
-
Gurley has strong words about Cowboys
The All-Pro is justifiably displeased with a few things in 2019
-
Manning to start again with Jones out
Jones is still dealing with a high ankle sprain, so Manning will start for the second consecutive...
-
Jets at Ravens final score, takeaways
Jackson throws for five touchdowns again as the Ravens wrap up the AFC North title
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game