WATCH: Lamar Jackson brings extra jerseys for postgame swap vs. Jets, players line up for exchange

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a very popular guy. After games, some players like to do a jersey swap, where they exchange the jerseys from that day's game and pose for a photo op with an opposing player and Jackson, who is the NFL MVP front-runner, has a lot of players who want to get their hands on his No. 8 jersey. Instead of limiting the uniform trade to just one player, he brought some extras for Thursday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium against the New York Jets.

Jackson was clearly in the giving spirit and had multiple jerseys ready for his swap demand. After the Ravens 42-21 win, he spent time after the game giving out and signing jerseys as Jets players lined up.

Everyone wanted a jersey swap with Lamar postgame.



So @Lj_era8 brought a few extra to give away. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1JUYFtk2j4 — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2019

Jackson, at just 22 years old, is one of the biggest stars in the NFL and this showed with just how much respect and admiration the second-year pro already has from other players in the league

Jackson did more than just beat the Jets on TNF, he put himself in the history books and continued to make his MVP case. He broke Michael Vick's record of most rushing yards by a quarterback and threw five touchdowns for the third time this season.

With the help from Jackson's highlight performance, the Ravens clinched the AFC North for the second year in a row.

Baltimore has the inside track to a first-round bye and home-field advantage, and with just two games left, they control their own fate.