Notre Dame's blowout of USC last weekend had implications that went beyond the College Football Playoff race. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also felt some ramifications during his media availability Thursday.

Prior to the matchup between the Trojans and the Fighting Irish, St. Brown and Lions teammate Julian Okwara made an "agreement." If USC won, then Okwara, a Notre Dame alum, would have to dress like the Trojans' mascot. If the Irish defeated St. Brown's alma mater, he would have to dress as a leprechaun.

Okwara's Irish rolled to a 48-20 victory, and St. Brown was decked out in green on Thursday.

"So, we don't do bets in this facility," St. Brown said. "We made an agreement that was outside the facility. I called Julian -- FaceTimed him. He said, if (USC) wins, he has to be Tommy Trojan. He said, if Notre Dame wins, I have to be the ... I don't know what to call this. Whatever this green thing is. I said, 'Sure.'"

Between USC tumbling down the rankings and St. Brown having to dress like the Lucky Charms mascot, the Lions wideout struggled to find any silver linings.

"I don't know," St. Brown said. "This material is trash. Everything about this is trash, but it is what it is."

Other than that game, things have been going quite well for St. Brown this season. After an excellent performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, St. Brown is up to 455 yards and three scores on the year, and the Lions lead the NFC North with a 5-1 record.