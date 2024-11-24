Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs paid homage to Allen Iverson and one of the NBA's most iconic moments during Sunday's game between the Lions and Colts.

After scoring a touchdown, the second-year star back mimicked Allen's step over Tyronn Lue during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals. Allen's step-over occurred after hitting a big shot late in the 76ers' upset win over the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. The loss was the Lakers' only defeat during the entire 2001 postseason.

Gibbs and Iverson have something in common. Like the 6-foot-0 Iverson, the 5-foot-9 Gibbs has reached the height of his profession despite being small in stature. Both men also possess impressive quickness that has largely contributed to their success.

Unfortunately for Iverson, the 76ers ultimately fell to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the Lakers in the '01 Finals. Gibbs and his Detroit teammates are hoping to finish the job this year after falling just short of the Super Bowl in 2023.