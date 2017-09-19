WATCH: Lions kicker Matt Prater bounces 56-yard field goal off the crossbar and in

Matt Prater just kicked the most dramatic field goal Jon Gruden has ever seen. At the end of the first half of Monday night's game featuring the Lions and Giants, the Lions kicker made a 56-yard field goal that was especially unordinary.

He bounced the ball in off the crossbar:

Gruden, the former NFL coach who once watched Adam Vinatieri end his season with a field goal in a snowstorm, really did say it was the most dramatic field goal he's seen. In case you -- like Gruden -- have forgotten about that kick:

Did Gruden just call that the most dramatic field goal hes seen? pic.twitter.com/Y3F9LXiMPv — Kevin (@the_FF_engineer) September 19, 2017

Anyway, back to Prater. It turns out, he's really darn good at kicking long field goals. According to MLive.com's Kyle Meinke, Prater has made 38 career 50-yard field goals -- the sixth most in NFL history. Prater also owns the record for the longest field goal in NFL history (64 yards). There's also this:

Matt Prater has the two longest field goals in the NFL this year. 58 last week, 56 tonight. (56 is tied with Dan Bailey for second-longest). — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 19, 2017

And this:

Matt Prater nails his 12th consecutive FG of 50 yards or more. Unreal — David Alter (@dalter) September 19, 2017

And this:

Matt Prater now has 4 FGs of 55+ yards with the Lions, that breaks Jason Hanson's team record. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 19, 2017

The best part? Prater's kick even got a reaction out of Jim Caldwell.

I love the moments when Jim Caldwell reminds us he's alive #Lions pic.twitter.com/ZqbzUZvxfo — Bob Garcia (@garcia_bob) September 19, 2017

To follow along with the game, click right here for our GameTracker.