WATCH: Lions kicker Matt Prater bounces 56-yard field goal off the crossbar and in
That might be the strangest field goal ever
Matt Prater just kicked the most dramatic field goal Jon Gruden has ever seen. At the end of the first half of Monday night's game featuring the Lions and Giants, the Lions kicker made a 56-yard field goal that was especially unordinary.
He bounced the ball in off the crossbar:
Gruden, the former NFL coach who once watched Adam Vinatieri end his season with a field goal in a snowstorm, really did say it was the most dramatic field goal he's seen. In case you -- like Gruden -- have forgotten about that kick:
Anyway, back to Prater. It turns out, he's really darn good at kicking long field goals. According to MLive.com's Kyle Meinke, Prater has made 38 career 50-yard field goals -- the sixth most in NFL history. Prater also owns the record for the longest field goal in NFL history (64 yards). There's also this:
And this:
And this:
The best part? Prater's kick even got a reaction out of Jim Caldwell.
