The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas.

The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

But Detroit wasn't done just yet.

Following the impressive win, the Lions' social media team decided to have some fun at Rodgers' expense. Detroit's official TikTok account posted a video in which they mocked Rodgers and the Packers, continuously pointing out that Green Bay finished the season at 8-9.

It also featured clips of Rodgers talking down on the Lions. Back on Nov. 6, the Lions came away with a 15-9 win over the Packers at home. Following that particular contest, Rodgers said "We can't lose a game like that against that team."

Of course that quote made the video. The Lions included everything, including Aaron Jones guaranteeing that the Packers would reach the playoffs.

It is a huge cause of celebration for Detroit. This marked the first time the Lions swept the season series against the Packers since the 2018 season when Matthew Stafford was under center. With a 9-8 record to cap off the 2022 season, the Lions reached their highest season win total since the 2017 campaign, when the franchise tallied a 9-7 record.