Week 1 was not a memorable one for the Detroit Lions as they were dominated by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, 27-13. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were held to 44 yards rushing on 20 carries while the Lions offense lost the turnover battle and were out-gained 266 yards to 246 yards.

While the NFL world has plenty of questions about the Lions moving forward, the game did end with a highlight-reel play made by a rookie wide receiver. Isaac TeSlaa is a name Lions fans should know by now, and he made a one-handed, 13-yard touchdown reception with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter that you'll have to see to believe.

Check out the catch of the week, here:

Not only did TeSlaa have to extend and reel in the pass with his right hand, but he dragged his right foot and got his left foot down before his bottom hit the ground -- all while maintaining possession the entire time.

The Lions selected the 6-foot-4 big slot out of Arkansas at No. 70 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He caught 62 passes for 896 yards and five touchdowns in 25 collegiate games played. TeSlaa also tested well at the combine and then caught three touchdowns in the preseason.

TeSlaa is still behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on the Lions depth chart, but catches like these will likely lead new offensive coordinator John Morton to give him more chances.