If Ben Johnson is treating Sunday's game as an interview, the Lions' offensive coordinator is indeed pulling out all the stops.

Johnson, who is reportedly "intrigued" by the Bears head coaching job, called an extremely creative trick play that resulted in a touchdown during the Lions' Week 16 matchup in Chicago.

On the play, Lions quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs acted as if Goff had fumbled the snap. Gibbs fell to the ground, Goff slipped and players were overheard yelling "fumble!" But Goff never fumbled, which was evident after he launched a deep pass to a wide-open Sam LaPorta for a 21-yard touchdown.

Johnson is expected to be one of the top-available candidates to land a head coaching job this offseason. With Johnson's guidance, the Lions currently boast the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense. The Lions were fifth in scoring offense during Johnson's first two years in Detroit.