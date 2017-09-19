WATCH: Lions separate from Giants with fourth quarter 88-yard punt return TD

The Lions aren't used to playing with a big lead, but they're finding out on Monday night how nice it is to hold a late advantage. For that, the Lions can thank an unlikely hero: Jamal Agnew.

Early in the fourth quarter, with the Lions holding a seven-point lead over the Giants, Agnew extended the lead with a blistering and pretty awesome 88-yard punt return for a touchdown. Nobody was stopping him, especially not Giants punter Brad Wing.

Let's check in on the Giants:

And their fans:

When you're a Giants fan (or really hung over) pic.twitter.com/oAJpUGhQZp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 19, 2017

According to the Lions, that's the fifth-longest punt return in franchise history. According to me, that's one of the worst tackling efforts by a punter in Giants history.

No. 35 with the front row view of Brad Wing, attempted tackler pic.twitter.com/n0v87CQf0s — Eric Kay (@ekaycbs) September 19, 2017

To keep tabs on the game, check out our GameTracker here.