WATCH: Lions separate from Giants with fourth quarter 88-yard punt return TD
Jamal Agnew put the moves on the Giants' special teams
The Lions aren't used to playing with a big lead, but they're finding out on Monday night how nice it is to hold a late advantage. For that, the Lions can thank an unlikely hero: Jamal Agnew.
Early in the fourth quarter, with the Lions holding a seven-point lead over the Giants, Agnew extended the lead with a blistering and pretty awesome 88-yard punt return for a touchdown. Nobody was stopping him, especially not Giants punter Brad Wing.
Let's check in on the Giants:
And their fans:
According to the Lions, that's the fifth-longest punt return in franchise history. According to me, that's one of the worst tackling efforts by a punter in Giants history.
To keep tabs on the game, check out our GameTracker here.
-
WATCH: Lions' Prater banks in 56-yard FG
That might be the strangest field goal ever
-
Engram flagged for NSFW celebration
Engram finds out there are still things you can't do under the new celebration rules
-
WATCH: Stafford, Jones combine for TD
The Lions scored first against the Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
LOOK: Beckham's visor says 'Savage'
In his 2017 debut, Beckham makes a strong fashion statement
-
Garrett: Elliott didn't try on two plays
The Cowboys' running back has been criticized for his lack of effort during an ugly loss to...
-
Giants inactives: Jenkins, Goodson out
Two defensive starters are on the shelf for the Giants on Monday
Add a Comment