WATCH: Lions separate from Giants with fourth quarter 88-yard punt return TD

Jamal Agnew put the moves on the Giants' special teams

The Lions aren't used to playing with a big lead, but they're finding out on Monday night how nice it is to hold a late advantage. For that, the Lions can thank an unlikely hero: Jamal Agnew

Early in the fourth quarter, with the Lions holding a seven-point lead over the Giants, Agnew extended the lead with a blistering and pretty awesome 88-yard punt return for a touchdown. Nobody was stopping him, especially not Giants punter Brad Wing.

Let's check in on the Giants:

And their fans:

According to the Lions, that's the fifth-longest punt return in franchise history. According to me, that's one of the worst tackling efforts by a punter in Giants history.

