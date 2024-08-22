Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell heaped some significant praise onto rookie Sione Vaki following Wednesday's practice. However, it wasn't pertaining to Vaki's performance on the field.

The Lions hold an annual rookie talent show, and Vaki showed off his singing chops as a part of the competition.

"I don't know if (Vaki had) the best performance, but as far as the best voice that voice that I've heard, probably, it's up there," Campbell said, per The Detroit News. "The performance was, 'Eh,' the voice, it was pretty phenomenal. It really is. So maybe he'll sing for you guys sometime. You need to ask him."

Following Wednesday's practice session, Vaki ended up singing during his media availability.

Campbell also singled out undrafted defensive end Isaac Ukwu, who also sang during the talent show.

"Ukwu has got a damn good voice too, all right, and they may be singing a duet today after practice," Campbell said.

Vaki is attempting to make the 53-man roster as a backup running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Both Vaki and Ukwu will have one final chance to impress the Detroit coaching staff when the Lions host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday's preseason game.