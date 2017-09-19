WATCH: Lions' Stafford, Jones combine for TD against completely lost Eli Apple

The Giants sure miss Janoris Jenkins. On Monday night, the Giants' top cornerback is inactive with an injury. And the Lions didn't waste much time picking on the Giants' depleted secondary.

In the first quarter, Matthew Stafford hooked up with Marvin Jones for a 27-yard touchdown.

That's a nice throw by Stafford and a nice job by Jones going up and snagging the jump ball, but that touchdown was only possible because Giants cornerback Eli Apple looked completely lost on the play. Sure, he was there in coverage, but he never turned around to locate the football, making it easy for Jones to adjust to the pass.

Apple, taken with the 10th pick in last year's draft, has to do better playing the ball in the air.

The biggest concern for Eli Apple in his @PFF scouting report coming out of Ohio State pic.twitter.com/g17YDorCPD — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) September 19, 2017

The good news for the Giants is that they responded with a touchdown of their own, ending their touchdown-less streak at five quarters and five seconds. For that, the Giants can thank quarterback Eli Manning, tight end Evan Engram, and some nonexistent coverage by the Lions.

