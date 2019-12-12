Watch Lions vs. Buccaneers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Lions vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)
Current Records: Detroit 3-9-1; Tampa Bay 6-7
What to Know
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Tampa Bay is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Detroit is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.
The Buccaneers ran circles around the Indianapolis Colts last week, and the extra yardage (542 yards vs. 309 yards) paid off. Tampa Bay skirted past Indianapolis 38-35. Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was slinging it as he passed for 456 yards and four TDs on 45 attempts. Winston's 61-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Mike Evans in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Minnesota Vikings, falling 20-7. QB David Blough wasn't much of a difference maker for the Lions; despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.13 yards per passing attempt.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 6-7 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 3-9-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are stumbling into the contest with the third most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 289.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Lions, the Buccaneers enter the matchup with only 75.5 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Buccaneers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 10, 2017 - Detroit 24 vs. Tampa Bay 21
