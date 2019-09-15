Watch Lions vs. Chargers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)

Current Records: Detroit 0-0-1; L.A. Chargers 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Detroit 6-10-0; L.A. Chargers 12-4-0;

What to Know

Detroit will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Chargers at 1 p.m. ET. With a combined 959 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

Last Sunday, Detroit met with Arizona, and neither club could gain the upper hand. Neither the Lions nor Arizona could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a tie.

Meanwhile, the Chargers took care of business in their home opener. They managed a 30-24 victory over Indianapolis. Indianapolis can consider this payback for the 22-26 loss they dealt the Chargers the last time the teams encountered one another.

The Lions will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Lions.

Bettors have moved against the Chargers slightly, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 3 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 13, 2015 - L.A. Chargers 33 vs. Detroit 28

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Austin Ekeler: 14.21 points

Keenan Allen: 11.21 points

Kerryon Johnson: 9 points

Weather

The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 68 degrees.