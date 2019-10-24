Watch Lions vs. Giants: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)

Current Records: Detroit 2-3-1; N.Y. Giants 2-5-0

What to Know

The Giants will head out on the road to face off against Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Giants now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last week, the Giants were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Arizona 27-21. One thing holding the Giants back was the mediocre play of QB Daniel Jones, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice.

Meanwhile, if Detroit was expecting to get some payback for the 27-9 defeat against Minnesota the last time they met in December of last year, then they were left disappointed. Detroit came up short against Minnesota, falling 42-30. Detroit can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the contest with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up ten on the season. The Lions have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game, with 428.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Lions are a solid 7-point favorite against the Giants.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Detroit and N.Y. Giants both have one win in their last two games.