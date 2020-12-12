Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Detroit

Current Records: Green Bay 9-3; Detroit 5-7

What to Know

The Detroit Lions haven't won a game against the Green Bay Packers since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Detroit and Green Bay will face off in an NFC North battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Ford Field. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lions beat the Chicago Bears 34-30 last week. Detroit QB Matthew Stafford was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 402 yards on 42 attempts. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 163.50.

Meanwhile, the Packers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, winning 30-16. It was another big night for Green Bay's RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for one TD and 130 yards on 15 carries. That touchdown -- a 77-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Green Bay's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Philadelphia's offensive line to sack the quarterback seven times for a total loss of 27 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Detroit is now 5-7 while the Packers sit at 9-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Detroit is stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 43 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Lions, Green Bay comes into the matchup boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL at 46.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Green Bay have won six out of their last 11 games against Detroit.