Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Detroit

Current Records: New Orleans 1-2; Detroit 1-2

What to Know

The Detroit Lions may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point loss. They will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. The Lions aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

It was a close one, but last week Detroit sidestepped the Arizona Cardinals for a 26-23 win. Detroit QB Matthew Stafford was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 270 yards on 31 attempts. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 119.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Matt Prater delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Green Bay Packers last week, falling 37-30. The losing side was boosted by RB Alvin Kamara, who caught 13 passes for two TDs and 139 yards. Drew Brees' 52-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Kamara in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Special teams collected 12 points for New Orleans. K Wil Lutz delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Detroit's victory brought them up to 1-2 while New Orleans' defeat pulled them down to an identical 1-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Lions are stumbling into the game with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 172.3 on average. The Saints have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with eight on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $97.03

Odds

The Saints are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won two out of their last three games against New Orleans.