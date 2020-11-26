Who's Playing

Houston @ Detroit

Current Records: Houston 3-7; Detroit 4-6

What to Know

The Houston Texans will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Ford Field. The Texans should still be feeling good after a win, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.

Houston beat the New England Patriots 27-20 this past Sunday. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Houston's QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for two TDs and 344 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards.

Meanwhile, Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Carolina Panthers when they played this past Sunday, losing 20 to nothing. QB Matthew Stafford had a pretty forgettable game, passing for only 178 yards on 33 attempts.

This next game is expected to be close, with Houston going off at just a 3-point favorite. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-7), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The Texans' win brought them up to 3-7 while the Lions' defeat pulled them down to 4-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Houston is worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 159.3 on average. Detroit has experienced some rushing struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 17 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $137.21

Odds

The Texans are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.