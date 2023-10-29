Who's Playing

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Chicago 2-5, Los Angeles 2-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: NBC

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers will be playing at home against the Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Last Sunday, the Chargers ended up a good deal behind the Chiefs and lost 31-17. The over/under was set at 48.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the defeat, the Chargers got a solid performance out of Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries.

Meanwhile, the Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Raiders at home on Sunday as they won 30-12.

Tyson Bagent and D'Onta Foreman were among the main playmakers for the Bears as the former threw for 162 yards and a touchdown while completing 72.4% of his passes and the latter gained 120 total yards and three touchdowns. Jaylon Johnson made the highlight reel by snagging an interception in the fourth quarter, and taking it all the way to the house.

This is the second loss in a row for Los Angeles and nudges their season record down to 2-4. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 17.0 points per game. As for Chicago, their win ended a ten-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-5.

Going forward, the Chargers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Chicago both have 1 win in their last 2 games.