Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Seattle 6-3, Los Angeles 3-6

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

The Seattle Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Rams took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Seahawks, who come in off a win.

Seattle was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They had just enough and edged the Commanders out 29-26. The win was just what Seattle needed coming off of a 37-3 defeat in their prior contest.

Geno Smith was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Kenneth Walker III was another key contributor, gaining 127 total yards and a touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 17 in total. All those points came courtesy of Jason Myers: he added 15 points with five field goals, and another two kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their third straight loss. The game between the Rams and the Packers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Rams falling 20-3 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles has struggled against Green Bay recently, as their game two weeks ago was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even if they lost, the Rams' defense sure didn't make it easy: the Packers' QB was sacked four times before it was all said and done. Byron Young was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Rams had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 187 total yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Packers gained 391.

Seattle has yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 27.5 points per game. As for Los Angeles, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

While only the Seahawks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Rams going off as just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played the Seahawks.

Los Angeles is a slight 2-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Seahawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seattle.