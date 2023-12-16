Who's Playing

Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Washington 4-9, Los Angeles 6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Washington Commanders will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Commanders are limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

Washington gave up the first points and the most points last Sunday. They took a serious blow against the Dolphins, falling 45-15. Washington was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 31-7.

Sam Howell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 21 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that he punched in two or more rushing touchdowns.

The Commanders weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 127 passing yards. That's the fewest passing yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Baltimore on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 37-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ravens. Los Angeles' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Matthew Stafford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He is on a roll when it comes to passing touchdowns, as he's now passed for three or more in the last three games he's played. Cooper Kupp was another key contributor, picking up 115 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Washington's defeat was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 17.6 points per game. As for Los Angeles, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

The Commanders are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-1 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 49 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Los Angeles.