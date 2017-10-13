WATCH: Malcolm Jenkins goes nuts in locker room dance after Eagles beat Panthers
Philly's veteran safety has hops on and off the field
The Philadelphia Eagles defense had plenty of reasons to celebrate Thursday night after intercepting Cam Newton three times, overcoming a road trip on just three days of rest and advancing to 5-1 by downing the Carolina Panthers.
One player in particular, however, was extra celebratory following Philly's prime-time showcase.
As recorded by Drew Corrigan from the Snapchat of Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, who observed the team's 28-23 victory from the sidelines while recovering from an early-season injury, veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins wasn't holding back on the dance floor -- er, the locker room -- after Philadelphia's big win in Carolina.
Yo Malcolm Jenkins was going off after the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/wiY7TVxXeF— Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 13, 2017
Nothing like a little "Atomic Dog" after improving to 5-0 in conference games. And if you couldn't tell Jenkins was athletic by his performance in the Eagles secondary over the last three and a half years, his solo in the locker room should change that.
