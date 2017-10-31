WATCH: Marcus Peters gets two turnovers and a Chiefs TD in 210 seconds

For a long time, Jamaal Charles was basically the entire Kansas City Chiefs offense. He made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams from 2009 through 2014, running for at least 1,000 yards in every healthy season (he missed most of 2011 with a torn ACL) and averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Injuries befell him over the last few years, though, and the Chiefs cut ties this offseason. Charles landed with the division rival Broncos, and on Monday night, he returned to Kansas City for the first time. Things did not get off to a great start. Charles had an 18-yard run in the first quarter, but two carries later, he fumbled.

Marcus Peters -- who else -- picked up the fumble and took it to the house, giving KC an early 7-0 lead.

The touchdown was already the third of Peters' career, in only 39 career games. Of course, Peters wasn't done.

After a Travis Kelce touchdown put the Chiefs up 14-0, Peters picked off Trevor Siemian's first pass of the ensuing drive, putting the Chiefs in position to go up three scores -- only to see Tyreek Hill throw an interception on a halfback toss pass. (Yes, really.)

The interception was Peters' third of the season and 17th of his career. Nobody in the NFL has more since he entered the league as a first-round pick out of Washington in 2015. Reggie Nelson is the next-closest player, with only 13.

You can follow all the action from Broncos-Chiefs in our GameTracker.